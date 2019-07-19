Senegal, Algeria vying for Africa Cup of Nations
After group stage match, Senegal and Algeria ready to face off again to win Africa Cup of Nations.
Senegal and Algeria are poised to fight for the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) title in Friday's final in Cairo, Egypt.
The two teams will play the final at Cairo International Stadium. In the group stage of the tournament, Algeria beat Senegal 1-0.
Senegal and Algeria were in the Group C in Egypt 2019 as they managed to qualify for the Round of 16.
Algeria won the Group C with nine points. Senegal had six points in the group.
Senegal eliminated Uganda in the last 16, then beat Benin in quarterfinals and toppled Tunisia in the semifinal stage. The team won all the knockout phase games 1-0 to reach the final.
Meanwhile, Algeria beat Guinea 3-0 in the Round of 16 to secure a place among the last eight.
In the quarterfinals, Algeria knocked Ivory Coast out of the tournament, beating them 4-3 on penalties.
Algeria booked their place for the AFCON final, eliminating Nigeria 2-1 in the semifinal match in Cairo.
Algeria went through the 2019 final as Manchester City winger Riyad Mahrez scored a free kick in the injury time, clinching the Algerian victory over Nigeria in semis.
Senegal and Algeria are now ready to face off to win the AFCON trophy on Friday.
Winners to get $4.5M
Winners of the 2019 AFCON will also be awarded with $4.5 million prize money. Meanwhile the runners-up will only get $2.5 million.
Algeria want to end their 29-year title drought in the the Africa Cup of Nations as they won their first and only AFCON title in 1990.
However, the 2002 Africa Cup of Nations runners-up Senegal eye their maiden title in the tournament.
Turkish club players in both teams
There are several Turkish Super Lig players in Senegal and Algeria. Algerian midfielder Sofiane Feghouli and Senegalese striker Mbaye Diagne are currently playing for Galatasaray.
Senegal's Lamine Gassama is a player of another Turkish club, Goztepe.
Egypt 2019 top scorers
Nigerian forward Odion Ighalo is currently the top scorer of Egypt 2019 with five goals as Nigeria secured the bronze medal in the tournament.
Senegalese star Sadio Mane, Algeria's Mahrez and Adam Ounas are struggling to be the top scorer of the competition, scoring three goals each.
- 19.07.2019
- Klopp: 3 yıl daha Liverpool'dayım
- Trabzonspor Erce Kardeşler'i KAP'a bildirdi
- RB Leipzig Galatasaray hazırlık maçı ne zaman saat kaçta hangi kanalda? Yeni transferleri oynayacak mı? CANLI yayın bilgileri...
- Salomon Rondon Çin'e transfer oldu
- Radamel Falcao haberleri çıktı Google yıkıldı! Son dakika Galatasaray transfer haberleri
- Seri için dev tepki! "Fakir dilenciler"
- Galatasaray'ın gençleri Fatih Terim'in radarında
- Fenerbahçe taraftarından şok forma tepkisi! 'Çubuklu'ma dokunma
- Fenerbahçe'nin 19.07 bombası basına sızdı! İşi sponsor bitiriyor... Son dakika transfer haberleri
- Emre Mor için Celta Vigo'dan açıklama: Galatasaray cevap vermiyor!
-
Herkes bu fotoğrafı konuşuyor! Cristiano Ronaldo'dan Merih Demiral'e...
Toplam 1
Yorum
mustafa inşallah emre mor gibi şımarıp yüzümüzü kara çıkarmaz
-
Sağ bek arayan Beşiktaş Mert Yılmaz'ı gündemine aldı
Toplam 1
Yorum
savaş Başkanım Sol stoper Tamam. Dorukhan ve medel kalsın ortasahaya yinede 2 oyuncu lazım.sol çizgiye de1 oyuncu.Birde santrafor alınırsa BJk şamp
-
Jean Michael Seri İstanbul'da! Galatasaray son dakika transfer haberleri
Toplam 1
Yorum
By Mert Karşılama töreninde Albayrak'ı göremeyince içim cız etti .
Senegal, Algeria vying for Africa Cup of Nations haberine yapılan yorumlar ( yorum)
ÖNEMLİ NOT: Bu sayfalarda yayınlanan okur yorumları okuyucuların kendilerine ait görüşlerdir. Yazılan yorumlardan FOTOMAÇ veya fotomac.com.tr hiçbir şekilde sorumlu tutulamaz.