Senegal, Algeria vying for Africa Cup of Nations

Senegal and Algeria are poised to fight for the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) title in Friday's final in Cairo, Egypt.

The two teams will play the final at Cairo International Stadium. In the group stage of the tournament, Algeria beat Senegal 1-0.





Senegal and Algeria were in the Group C in Egypt 2019 as they managed to qualify for the Round of 16.

Algeria won the Group C with nine points. Senegal had six points in the group.

Senegal eliminated Uganda in the last 16, then beat Benin in quarterfinals and toppled Tunisia in the semifinal stage. The team won all the knockout phase games 1-0 to reach the final.

Meanwhile, Algeria beat Guinea 3-0 in the Round of 16 to secure a place among the last eight.

In the quarterfinals, Algeria knocked Ivory Coast out of the tournament, beating them 4-3 on penalties.

Algeria booked their place for the AFCON final, eliminating Nigeria 2-1 in the semifinal match in Cairo.

Algeria went through the 2019 final as Manchester City winger Riyad Mahrez scored a free kick in the injury time, clinching the Algerian victory over Nigeria in semis.

Senegal and Algeria are now ready to face off to win the AFCON trophy on Friday.

Winners to get $4.5M

Winners of the 2019 AFCON will also be awarded with $4.5 million prize money. Meanwhile the runners-up will only get $2.5 million.

Algeria want to end their 29-year title drought in the the Africa Cup of Nations as they won their first and only AFCON title in 1990.

However, the 2002 Africa Cup of Nations runners-up Senegal eye their maiden title in the tournament.

Turkish club players in both teams

There are several Turkish Super Lig players in Senegal and Algeria. Algerian midfielder Sofiane Feghouli and Senegalese striker Mbaye Diagne are currently playing for Galatasaray.

Senegal's Lamine Gassama is a player of another Turkish club, Goztepe.

Egypt 2019 top scorers

Nigerian forward Odion Ighalo is currently the top scorer of Egypt 2019 with five goals as Nigeria secured the bronze medal in the tournament.

Senegalese star Sadio Mane, Algeria's Mahrez and Adam Ounas are struggling to be the top scorer of the competition, scoring three goals each.