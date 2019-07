Juventus sign Dutch star Matthijs de Ligt

Italian giants Juventus announced on Thursday that the club signed a five-year contract with Dutch defender Matthijs de Ligt.

Juventus will pay €75 million ($83 million) to AFC Ajax with €10.5 million ($12 million) in extra bonuses for the 19-year-old Dutch defender, the Italian club announced on its website.

De Ligt made his first team debut in September 2017 with Dutch club AFC Ajax against Willem II in a cup game.

The center-back produced 13 goals in 117 appearances for AFC Ajax.

He also helped AFC Ajax advance to the Champions League semifinals and lift the Eredivisie trophy last season.

De Ligt scored 2 goals in 17 games for his nation, becoming the fifth Dutch player to wear the Juventus jersey, following Ouasim Bouy, Eljero Elia, Edwin Van der Sar, and Edgar Davids.