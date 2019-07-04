US star Morgan's goal celebration teases England

The U.S. women's national football team star Alex Morgan taunted English fans over her 'tea drinking' goal celebration in Tuesday's World Cup match.

Morgan, 30, who scored on her birthday, did this interesting celebration after scoring a header against England to give the team USA the lead again.

"This team is special. Thanks for the bday love. Thanks for the rocking stadium. Thanks for continuing to believe with us. And that's the tea," the U.S. forward said on Twitter to refer to the American victory over England in World Cup semis.

"Congrats to the US Women National Team for earning that tea. On to the final!," Hillary Clinton, the 2016 Democratic Nominee for US elections said on social media.

New York Post stated on the cover that Morgan ridiculed England with her goal celebration as if she was drinking a cup of tea.

"Alex Morgan mocks England with sip from World 'Cup'," New York Post said on its cover.

An English female football player at Italy's Juventus, Lianne Sanderson found Morgan's celebration "distasteful."

Having 50 caps for England, Sanderson told beIN SPORTS that she's not happy with Morgan's celebration.

"I am not that happy with that celebration. You can celebrate however you want but that for me is a bit distasteful. And I don't think she needs to do that," Sanderson remarked.

Sanderson was a sports analyst at beIN SPORTS for the 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup.

Tea is a very popular drink in the U.K. as this country has been one of the greatest tea consumers in the globe since the 18th century. In addition there's a famous saying in the U.K. as 'afternoon tea', a tea break at 4 or 5 p.m.

The U.S. -- also known as the Stars and Stripes -- advanced to the World Cup final on July 7 meanwhile England will play a match for third place on July 6.

In the final in Lyon, France, U.S. will take on winners of Wednesday's Netherlands vs Sweden semi-final.