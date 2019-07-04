Netherlands advances to Women's World Cup final - Son dakika Football haberleri - Fotomaç
04 Temmuz 2019, Perşembe
Netherlands advances to Women's World Cup final

Team beats Sweden , will face U.S. on July 7.

The Netherlands beat Sweden in extra time late Wednesday at Stade de in France to advance to the 2019 Women's final.

The game went into extra time after finishing goalless.

midfielder Jackie Groenen found the net in the 99th minute and secured a historic victory for the Netherlands, which has reached the Women's World Cup final for the first time in its history.

The team will face the U.S. in the final in Lyon on July 7.

Sweden will play against England to determine third place in the competition.

The game will be held in Nice on July 6.

