Netherlands advances to Women's World Cup final

The Netherlands beat Sweden 1-0 in extra time late Wednesday at Stade de Lyon in France to advance to the 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup final.

The game went into extra time after finishing goalless.

Manchester United midfielder Jackie Groenen found the net in the 99th minute and secured a historic victory for the Netherlands, which has reached the Women's World Cup final for the first time in its history.

The team will face the U.S. in the final in Lyon on July 7.

Sweden will play against England to determine third place in the competition.

The game will be held in Nice on July 6.