Messi once again unable to quench int'l trophy thirst

Barcelona superstar Lionel Messi has been sweeping titles with his club but is still unable to win a major international trophy with Argentina.

Brazil defeated their rivals Argentina 2-0 late Tuesday to reach the 2019 Copa America final as Messi failed to carry his team to glory once again.

"La Albiceleste" (The White and Sky-Blues) captain Messi, 32, could be a real winner in Barcelona as he dominated the La Liga, Spain's top-tier division -- winning 10 times in his career.

In addition to this local campaign, Messi is a four-time UEFA Champions League winner with Barça, lifting the top-tier European club trophy in 2006, 2009, 2011 and 2015.

He also won six Spanish Cups at Barcelona.

Coming from Barcelona youth setup, Messi scored 603 goals in 687 appearances since July 2005 with Barça. Additionally, he produced 242 assists.

However, his misfortune continues in his national team, Argentina.

Argentina's number 10, Messi's only gold medal with his nation came in the 2008 Summer Olympics held in Beijing. Argentina beat Nigeria 1-0 to win gold medal in Beijing and Messi was 21 years old at that time.

Messi couldn't bring any World Cup or Copa America success to Argentina since his debut for the South American giants in August 2005.

In 2006 and 2010 FIFA World Cup tournaments, Argentina have been eliminated in quarter-finals.

Argentina were very close to win the 2014 World Cup held in Brazil, but they were beaten by Germany with an extra-time goal in the final, leaving Messi without a major international title once again.

In Russia 2018, Argentina's journey ended in the Round of 16 as current world champions France toppled them 4-3 in Kazan.

Messi appeared for his nation again to bring success but scored only one goal in four matches in Russia.

Argentina were runners-up in 2007, 2015 and 2016 Copa America tournaments, with Messi being a part of the team.

In 2011, Argentina have been eliminated in the quarter-final stage even though they were the Copa America hosts.

In June 2016, Messi said that he quitted Argentina national team after he had missed a penalty kick, prompting his country's defeat against Chile in tournament final.

The Argentina captain missed his penalty kick in the vital shootout at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey. Chile beat Argentina 4-2 and won the cup.

"For me the national team is over. I've done all I can, It's not meant for me," the Barcelona superstar said to Argentine sports network TyC after the match.

"It hurts me like nobody else. I leave without being able to win a title," he added.

Messi returned to Argentina in August 2016 for the 2018 World Cup qualifiers.

In the 2019 Copa America, Argentina were eliminated by Brazil in the semi-final phase as Messi couldn't break his curse at Argentina again.

Argentina will play a third place play-off in this year's Copa America on Saturday.