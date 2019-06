Hosts France reach last 8

France advanced to the quarter finals in the 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup, beating Brazil 2-1 in the last 16 phase late Sunday.

The World Cup's host nation France took the lead in the 52nd minute as forward Valerie Gauvin netted against Brazil.

Brazil equalized in the 63rd minute as midfielder Thaisa put the ball into France net. The regular time ended as 1-1 draw so the match in Le Havre had to go to the extra time.

France made it 2-1 in the extra time, midfielder Amandine Henry scored the winning goal in the 107th minute of the game.

France qualified for the last eight in the World Cup meanwhile Brazil have been eliminated.

In addition to France, Norway, England and Germany went through the quarter final phase in this tournament.

There are now four berths available for the last eight.

Spain, USA, Sweden, Canada, Italy, China, Netherlands and Japan are each competing to get the remaining four tickets to quarter finals.

Round of 16 fixtures:

Monday:

Spain v USA

Sweden v Canada

Tuesday:

Italy v China

Netherlands v Japan