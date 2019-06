Chile makes it to quarter-finals

Chile beat Ecuador 2-1 in Group C on Friday and qualified for the quarter finals in Copa America.Two-time champions Chile made a great start taking the early lead with Fuenzalida's goal in the 8th minute of the game.Ecuador responded 18 minutes later with Enner Valencia's penalty, equalizing the game 1-1. Manchester United forward Alexis Sanchez found the net in the 51st minute of the match, leading his team again.The 30-year-old star scored his second goal in the tournament.Sanchez's goal brought victory for his team over Ecuador 2-1.Ecuador's defender Gabriel Achilier was sent off with a red card a minute from time and the team finished the match with 10 men.Defensive midfielder Gary Medel from Besiktas and Fenerbahce's right back Mauricio played for Chile during the entire game.Chile are the leader in Group C with six points ahead of their last game against Uruguay in Rio's iconic Maracana Stadium on Monday.Ecuador had a second straight defeat in Group C.They must win over Japan on Monday to continue their chance for moving into the quarter finals.