Brazilian defender Dani Alves to leave PSG

The latest French football league champions Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) player Dani Alves announced his leave from his club on Sunday.

"Today I close another cycle in my life, a cycle of victory, learning and experiences.I would like to thank the PSG family for the opportunity to together build a page in the history of this club," Brazilian right back Alves said on Instagram.

"It was two years of resilience and continuous reinventing to fulfill my mission, but in life everything has a beginning, a middle and an end and now the time has come to put that final point here," the 36-year-old defender added.

Alves' contract at PSG will expire on June 30.

Having played for European football giants such as Barcelona and Juventus, Alves moved to PSG in 2017.

During his two-year spell in Paris, he won two French top-tier Ligue 1 titles, one French Cup and one French league cup.

Last season Alves scored three goals and produced eight assists in 32 club appearances.