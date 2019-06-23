Brazilian defender Dani Alves to leave PSG - Son dakika Football haberleri - Fotomaç
Brazilian defender to leave

Brazilian defender Dani Alves to leave PSG

Brazilian defender says goodbye to Saint-Germain as his contract expires on June 30.

The latest French football league champions Saint-Germain () player announced his leave from his club on Sunday.

"Today I close another cycle in my life, a cycle of victory, learning and experiences.I would like to thank the PSG family for the opportunity to together build a page in the history of this club," Brazilian right back Alves said on .

"It was two years of resilience and continuous reinventing to fulfill my mission, but in life everything has a beginning, a middle and an end and now the time has come to put that final point here," the 36-year-old defender added.

Alves' contract at PSG will expire on June 30.

Having played for European football giants such as and , Alves moved to PSG in 2017.

During his two-year spell in Paris, he won two French top-tier Ligue 1 titles, one French Cup and one French league cup.

Last season Alves scored three goals and produced eight assists in 32 club appearances.

