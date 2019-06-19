Walker extends contract with Man City
English international Kyle Walker extends contract with Premier League champions until summer 2024
Manchester City announced Wednesday that English defender Kyle Walker has signed a two-year extension with the club.
Walker's new contract will keep him at the Etihad Stadium until the end of the 2023-2024 season.
"I'm thrilled to have signed a new deal," Walker said, according to the club's official website.
"I want to be competing for trophies, playing at the highest level, and I feel I have improved hugely as a player during my time here," he added.
"We are delighted to have Kyle here for a further two years," said Txiki Begiristain, the director of football at Manchester City.
"His strength, speed and ability have been vital to our accomplishments. He is a key member of the squad," Begiristain said.
The 29-year-old defender moved to Manchester City from the Tottenham Hotspur in 2017.
Walker played 110 games and scored 2 goals for the club in the last two seasons and helped his team win the Premier League two years in a row.
