Walker extends contract with Man City - Son dakika Football haberleri - Fotomaç
19 Haziran 2019, Çarşamba
CANLI ENGLISH BUGÜNKÜ FOTOMAÇ
Haberler Football Haberleri Walker extends contract with Man City

Walker extends contract with Man City

Walker extends contract with Man City

English international extends contract with champions until summer 2024

announced Wednesday that English defender has signed a two-year extension with the club.

Walker's new contract will keep him at the Etihad Stadium until the end of the 2023-2024 season.

"I'm thrilled to have signed a new deal," Walker said, according to the club's official website.

"I want to be competing for trophies, playing at the highest level, and I feel I have improved hugely as a player during my time here," he added.

"We are delighted to have Kyle here for a further two years," said Txiki Begiristain, the director of football at Manchester City.

"His strength, speed and ability have been vital to our accomplishments. He is a key member of the squad," Begiristain said.

The 29-year-old defender moved to Manchester City from the in 2017.

Walker played 110 games and scored 2 goals for the club in the last two seasons and helped his team win the two years in a row.

  1. 19.06.2019
YORUMLAR yorum yapıldı
haberin tüm yorumlarını OKUYUN ( yorum)

Walker extends contract with Man City haberine yapılan yorumlar ( yorum)

habere yorum yaz! haberin tüm yorumlarını OKUYUN ( yorum)

ÖNEMLİ NOT: Bu sayfalarda yayınlanan okur yorumları okuyucuların kendilerine ait görüşlerdir. Yazılan yorumlardan FOTOMAÇ veya fotomac.com.tr hiçbir şekilde sorumlu tutulamaz.


Turkuvaz olarak kişisel verilerinizi işliyor, aynı zamanda kanunlarda öngörülen teknik ve idari tedbirleri alarak bu verilerinizin korunması için elimizden gelen tüm çabayı gösteriyoruz. İşlenen kişisel verilerinize ilişkin aydınlatma metnine veri politikası sayfasını ziyaret ederek ulaşabilirsiniz.
BİZE ULAŞIN