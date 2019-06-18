Favre extends contract with Dortmund - Son dakika Football haberleri - Fotomaç
Swiss manager extends his contract with German giant club until June 2021.

announced Tuesday Swiss manager has extended his contract with the German team until the end of 2020-2021 season.

"Lucien has created clear structures and developed our players," said sporting director Michael Zorc in a statement on Tuesday.

"I am looking forward to continuing a constructive and successful cooperation with the entire BVB team," said Favre, according to the club's official website.

"I'm delighted to have the opportunity to shape the sporting future of this tradition-steeped club," he said, the club tweeted.

Borussia Dortmund finished the Bundesliga in second place, two points behind the title-winner Bayern Munich, under the 61-year-old manager last season.

The German club previously announced the signings of , Julian Brandt and Nico Schulz to bolster Favre's squad.

