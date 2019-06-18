Chile hammer Japan 4-0 in Copa America

Two-time champions Chile beat Japan 4-0 in Copa America group match on Monday.



In the 41th minute of the match, Chile took the lead with a towering header from Eric Pulgar.



In the 54th minute of the game, Tigres UANL forward Eduardo Vargas doubled his team's lead with a shot from outside the area.



Manchester United star Alexis Sanchez found the net with a header in the 82nd minute of the match. Chilean forward had a difficult season with the Premier League team and only scored 2 goals.



In the 83rd minute of the game, Eduardo Vargas scored his second goal. With his double in the game, Vargas reached 12 goals in the Copa America so far, overcoming Peru's Guerrero (11) and becoming Chile's all-time leading scorer.



Following this victory, Chile become the joint leader of Group C with Uruguay. In the first game of Group C, Uruguay beat Ecuador 4-0 on Sunday.



Chile are the reigning champions having beaten Argentina in the last two finals in 2015 and 2016.