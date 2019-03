Turkey to face Albania, Moldova in EURO 2020 qualifiers

The Turkish National Football Team squad has been announced ahead of matches in the European Qualifiers for UEFA EURO 2020 against Albania and Moldova set for March 22-25.In Group H, Turkey will face Albania in an away match on March 22.On March 25, Turkey will play against Moldova at home in Eskisehir.Medipol Basaksehir's veteran central midfielder Emre Belozoglu, 38, has been called to Turkey squad after a long while.Emre lastly played for Turkey in Oct. 2017 as Turkey lost against Iceland 3-0 in the 2018 FIFA World Cup qualifiers match.Similar to Emre, Besiktas striker Burak Yilmaz, 33, last played against Iceland.Turkey's announced 28-men squad against Albania and Moldova is as follows:Goalkeepers: Mert Gunok (Medipol Basaksehir), Muhammed Sengezer (Bursaspor), Ugurcan Cakir ( Trabzonspor ), Sinan Bolat (Royal Antwerp)Defenders: Gokhan Gonul (Besiktas), Mehmet Zeki Celik (Lille), Caglar Soyuncu (Leicester City), Kaan Ayhan (Fortuna Dusseldorf), Merih Demiral (Sassuolo), Ozan Kabak (Stuttgart), Hasan Ali Kaldirim (Fenerbahce), Emre Tasdemir (Galatasaray)Midfielders: Deniz Turuc (Istikbal Mobilya Kayserispor), Efecan Karaca (Aytemiz Alanyaspor), Yusuf Yazici (Trabzonspor), Dorukhan Tokoz, Oguzhan Ozyakup, Guven Yalcin (Besiktas), Emre Belozoglu, Irfan Can Kahveci, Mahmut Tekdemir (Medipol Basaksehir), Mehmet Topal (Fenerbahce), Okay Yokuslu (Celta Vigo), Yunus Malli (Wolfsburg), Emre Kilinc (Demir Grup Sivasspor), Hakan Calhanoglu (Milan)Strikers: Burak Yilmaz (Besiktas), Cenk Tosun (Everton)