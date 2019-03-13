Ronaldo lifts Juventus to Champions League quarters
13 Mart 2019, Çarşamba
CANLI ENGLISH BUGÜNKÜ FOTOMAÇ
Haberler Football Haberleri Ronaldo lifts Juventus to Champions League quarters

Ronaldo lifts to quarters

Ronaldo lifts Juventus to Champions League quarters

Italian giants advance with shutout over Spanish side

With odds stacked against , once again proved why he is one of the best players of all-time.
Juventus defeated 3-0 on Tuesday in the , thanks to an hat-trick by Ronaldo, to advance to the quarter finals on a 3-2 aggregate.

With his side down 2-0 after the first leg at Wanda Metropolitano, Ronaldo stepped up for Juventus.
Scoring his 122 -124 Champions League goals – the most ever -- Ronaldo equaled with the most hat-tricks scored in the Champions League.

Ronaldo's first goal came in the 27 minute, when he scored a powerful header off Federico Bernardeschi's cross inside the six yard box.
His second goal at the start of the second half, when another header was saved initially by goalkeeper , but the ball trickled passed the goal line, confirmed by goal-line technology.

Juventus scored one more in the 86 minute, when Bernardeschi was pushed to the floor by Atletico Madrid player Correa in the 83 minute, the referee rewarded a penalty kick.

Ronaldo scored the penalty and completed the hat-trick and gave his team victory over the Spanish side.

advances in style
Manchester City blew out 04 with a score of 7-0 at home, and advanced to the quarter-finals on a 10-2 aggregate.
City registered its biggest win in the Champions League, while it was also counted as the biggest single-leg win in the tournament history.
City's goals came from Sergio Aguero (35, 38), Leroy Sane (42), (56), Bernardo Silva (71), James Foden (78) and Gabriel Jesus (84).
The quarter-finals draw will be made Friday, March 15.

  1. 13.03.2019
YORUMLAR yorum yapıldı
haberin tüm yorumlarını OKUYUN ( yorum)

Ronaldo lifts Juventus to Champions League quarters haberine yapılan yorumlar ( yorum)

habere yorum yaz! haberin tüm yorumlarını OKUYUN ( yorum)

ÖNEMLİ NOT: Bu sayfalarda yayınlanan okur yorumları okuyucuların kendilerine ait görüşlerdir. Yazılan yorumlardan FOTOMAÇ veya fotomac.com.tr hiçbir şekilde sorumlu tutulamaz.

BİZE ULAŞIN