Real Madrid officially announces return of Zidane as manager

Following a tough exit from the Champions League, Spanish football giants Real Madrid has announced Monday the appointment of Zinedine Zidane as manager until June 30, 2022.



"The board of directors of Real Madrid C.F., which met today, March 11, 2019, has decided to terminate the contract that linked Santiago Solari with the club as first-team coach," the club announced.



Club's board of directors also decided to appoint Zidane "as the new coach of Real Madrid with immediate incorporation for the rest of the season and the next three years, until June 30, 2022."



With Zidane on the bench in his two years and five months (2016-2018), the Real Madrid raised 9 titles, including 3 Champions League, 2 Club World Cups, 2 European Super Cups, 1 League and 1 Spanish Super Cup.