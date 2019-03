Results of UEFA Europa League round of 16

The first-leg matches of UEFA Europa League's Round of 16 were played on Thursday.

Seven sides among the 16 teams competing are either former UEFA Cup or UEFA Europa League winners: Chelsea (2013), Frankfurt (1980), Internazionale (1991, 1994, 1998), Napoli (1989), Sevilla (2006, 2007, 2014, 2015, 2016), Valencia (2004), and Zenit (2008).

The second-leg matches are set to be played next Thursday, March 14.



Results of the first-leg matches are as follow:



Frankfurt 0-0 Inter

Dinamo Zagreb 1-0 Benfica

Sevilla 2-2 Slavia Praha

Rennes 3-1 Arsenal

Zenit 1-3 Villarreal

Chelsea 3-0 Dynamo Kyiv

Napoli 3-0 Salzburg

Valencia 2-1 Krasnodar



The second legs on March 14 are as follows:



1755GMT

Dynamo Kyiv v Chelsea Salzburg v Napoli Krasnodar v Valencia



2000GMT

Inter v Frankfurt Benfica v Dinamo Zagreb Slavia Praha v Sevilla Arsenal v Rennes Villarreal v Zenit