Results in top 5 European leagues

After the latest games in top five European football leagues over the weekend, Manchester City, Barcelona, Juventus, Borussia Dortmund and Bayern Munich, and Paris Saint-Germain are at the top positions in their league.

In the English Premier League, the reigning champion Manchester City regained the top spot with 71 points after beating Bournemouth 1-0.

The runner-up Liverpool drew Everton 0-0 and reached 60 points while Manchester United beat Southampton 3-2.

In the Spanish football league La Liga, Barcelona beat Real Madrid 1-0 in "El Clasico" and stayed stronger at the top of the league with 60 points.

Atletico Madrid defeated Real Sociedad 2-0.

The leader Barcelona are followed by Atletico Madrid with 53 points, trailed by Real Madrid with 48 points.

In Italy's Serie A, leader Juventus are at the top of the league with 72 points after beating runner-up Napoli 2-1 to win 23 out of 26 matches.

After losing to the leader, the runner-up Napoli stayed at 56 points, while Milan beat Sassuolo 1-0 to take the third spot. Inter was defeated by Cagliari 2-1.

In Germany's Bundesliga, the leader Borussia Dortmund was defeated by Augsburg 2-1, while reigning champions Bayern Munich beat Borussia Monchengladbach 5-1 to share the top spot with the leader.

The leader Borussia Dortmund and Bayern Munich have 54 points.

In France's Ligue 1, the leader PSG beat Caen 2-1, the runner-up Lille defeated Dijon 1-0 and Olympique Lyon beat Toulouse 5-1.

PSG are very strong at the top of the league with 71 points, followed by Lille with 54 points and Olympique Lyon with 49 points.