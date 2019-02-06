Clippers set to trade Tobias Harris to 76ers
Clippers set to trade Tobias Harris to 76ers

LA Clippers' 26-year-old small forward traded to Philadelphia 76ers, NBA insider Wojnarowski says

NBA's Western Conference team Clippers are set to trade their small forward to Philadelphia 76ers, a US sports columnist said on Wednesday.
"The LA Clippers and Philadelphia 76ers agreed on a blockbuster deal that sends forward Tobias Harris to partner with the Sixers' , Ben Simmons and to pursue an title, league sources told ESPN," Adrian Wojnarowski said on Twitter.
Wojnarowski said that 76ers forwards Wilson Chandler, Mike Muscala and rookie guard Landry Shamet were sent to Clippers.
As part of this trade, Clippers' Serbian center Boban Marjanovic and forward Mike Scott were traded to the 76ers.
This season the 76ers eye the Eastern Conference title as they have deepened their already well-established squad with Harris and Marjanovic.
The 76ers have several stars such as Joel Embiid, Ben Simmons and Jimmy Butler.
Playing in NBA since 2011, Harris is having his best season in the league, averaging 20.9 points and 7.9 rebounds.
On Tuesday, Harris was red hot against as he produced 34 points, including the game-winning bucket as Clippers got the win in Charlotte, 117-115.

LAKERS CUT TALKS WITH PELICANS ON DAVIS TRADE

The Los Angeles Lakers -- who were dubbed as the most interested team to acquire superstar from the -- were reportedly cut off the trade talks after the Pelicans' "outrageous" requests.
Lakers organization had offered their young talents in Lonzo Ball, Kyle Kuza, Brandon Ingram, Jost Hart and Ivica Zubac to the New Orleans Pelicans, as well as veteran shooting guard Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, including first round draft picks in exchange for Anthony Davis and Solomon Hill.
But the Pelicans organization wanted more and more in exchange of Davis, according to a report by Brad Turner of the Los Angeles Times.

