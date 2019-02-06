Clippers set to trade Tobias Harris to 76ers

NBA's Western Conference team Los Angeles Clippers are set to trade their small forward Tobias Harris to Philadelphia 76ers, a US sports columnist said on Wednesday.

"The LA Clippers and Philadelphia 76ers agreed on a blockbuster deal that sends forward Tobias Harris to partner with the Sixers' Joel Embiid, Ben Simmons and Jimmy Butler to pursue an Eastern Conference title, league sources told ESPN," Adrian Wojnarowski said on Twitter.

Wojnarowski said that 76ers forwards Wilson Chandler, Mike Muscala and rookie guard Landry Shamet were sent to Clippers.

As part of this trade, Clippers' Serbian center Boban Marjanovic and forward Mike Scott were traded to the 76ers.

This season the 76ers eye the Eastern Conference title as they have deepened their already well-established squad with Harris and Marjanovic.

The 76ers have several stars such as Joel Embiid, Ben Simmons and Jimmy Butler.

Playing in NBA since 2011, Harris is having his best season in the league, averaging 20.9 points and 7.9 rebounds.

On Tuesday, Harris was red hot against Charlotte Hornets as he produced 34 points, including the game-winning bucket as Clippers got the win in Charlotte, 117-115.



LAKERS CUT TALKS WITH PELICANS ON DAVIS TRADE



The Los Angeles Lakers -- who were dubbed as the most interested team to acquire superstar Anthony Davis from the New Orleans Pelicans -- were reportedly cut off the trade talks after the Pelicans' "outrageous" requests.

Lakers organization had offered their young talents in Lonzo Ball, Kyle Kuza, Brandon Ingram, Jost Hart and Ivica Zubac to the New Orleans Pelicans, as well as veteran shooting guard Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, including first round draft picks in exchange for Anthony Davis and Solomon Hill.

But the Pelicans organization wanted more and more in exchange of Davis, according to a report by Brad Turner of the Los Angeles Times.