Asian Cup: Japan beat Iran 3-0 to reach final
Japan to face either host country UAE or Qatar in the final
On Monday, four-time champion Japan defeated three-time champion Iran in Abu Dhabi to reach the final.
Japan's Yuya Osako scored at 56th and 67th minutes and Genki Haraguchi scored the last and the third goal in the last minute of the match.
Japan is the most successful team in the Asian Cup with four titles, followed by Iran and Saudi Arabia with three apiece.
On Tuesday, Japan will play against either host country UAE or Qatar in the final.
The United Arab Emirates (UAE) will face Qatar at 1400GMT on Tuesday in the other semifinal match.
Qatar advanced to the semifinals for the first time by beating two-time champion South Korea.
The UAE's biggest success in the tournament was to play in the 1996 Asian Cup final.
The 2019 AFC Asian Cup final will be on Feb. 1.
The 2019 AFC Asian Cup is the men's football championship of Asia organized by the Asian Football Confederation (AFC).
The 17th edition of the AFC Asian Cup kicked off in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) on Jan. 5.
- 28.1.2019 19:48
-
Felaketler zinciri!
Toplam 7
Yorum
YANAL DA, YALAN. TEK GERÇEK, AYKUT KOCAMAN.
-
Adem Ljajic beklemede! Transfer...
Toplam 4
Yorum
savaş madem çok para var, neden sağbek,iki kanat oyuncusu ve bir forvet alınmıyor.Kasımpaşanın mısırlı oyuncusuna mı kaldık.
-
Adem Ljajic beklemede! Transfer...
Toplam 4
Yorum
Kasım Aile olarak BJK liyim temennimiz kulüp fazla yıpratılmadan başkanın hesap sorularak uzaklaştırılmasını rica ediyoruz istemiyoruz.
Asian Cup: Japan beat Iran 3-0 to reach final haberine yapılan yorumlar ( yorum)
ÖNEMLİ NOT: Bu sayfalarda yayınlanan okur yorumları okuyucuların kendilerine ait görüşlerdir. Yazılan yorumlardan FOTOMAÇ veya fotomac.com.tr hiçbir şekilde sorumlu tutulamaz.