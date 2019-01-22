Turkey’s Basaksehir transfer Demba Ba on loan

The leader of Turkey's top tier football league Medipol Basaksehir transferred Senegalese forward Demba Ba on loan, the Turkish club announced on Tuesday.

Turkish club transferred 33-year-old footballer on loan from China's Shanghai Greenland Shenhua for the second half of the season.

Forward Ba will play for Basaksehir until June 2019.

Senegalese forward returned to Turkey from China to play for the current league leader after playing for Turkish football clubs Besiktas and Goztepe before.

The Istanbul club Basaksehir strengthened its position to lead the Turkey's top tier football league with 38 points after beating rival Trabzonspor in their first match in the second half of the season on Sunday.

Turkey's Super Toto Super Lig has been surprising the followers in 2018-2019 season as the heavyweights Besiktas and Fenerbahce are far from leadership.

Following the leader Basaksehir, the reigning champion Galatasaray and Yeni Malatyaspor have 32 points each, tailed by Kasimpasa, Trabzonspor and Besiktas with 29 points each.