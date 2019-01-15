English Premier League club Arsenal goalkeeper Petr Cech will retire at the end of this season.

"This is my 20th season as a professional player and it has been 20 years since I signed my first professional contract, so it feels like the right time to announce that I will retire," the Czech goalkeeper said on Twitter on Tuesday.

"Having played 15 years in the Premier League and won every single trophy possible, I feel like I have achieved everything I set out to achieve. I will continue to work hard at Arsenal to hopefully win one more trophy this season," Cech said.

"Then, I am looking forward to seeing what life holds for me off the pitch," he added.

The 36-year-old ex-Czech Republic international joined Arsenal in 2015 from Chelsea, where he played 11 years.

Cech won one UEFA Champions League and UEFA Europa League title in Chelsea. He also helped Chelsea to claim four Premier League titles.

Before moving to Chelsea in 2004, Cech played for Sparta Prague and the French team Rennes