Bayern Munich sign French defender Ben Pavard
French international and world champion Benjamin Pavard set to join German powerhouse on July 1
Bayern Munich have announced the signing of French international defender Benjamin Pavard on Wednesday.
The German club said on its official website that Pavard will join the club at the end of season.
"We've signed Benjamin Pavard for 1 July 2019. He's put pen to paper on a five-year contract. He's a young player and a world champion. We're very glad and proud to have gained such a player for FC Bayern," said the club's sporting director Hasan Salihamidzic, as quoted on the website.
The 22-year-old defender can play in the center of defense and at the right-back. He is well-known for his performance during France's title run in Russia at 2018 FIFA World Cup.
Pavard's stunning strike made French fans jubilant in the 4-3 win over Argentina -- his goal being named the Goal of the Tournament.
- 9.1.2019 21:17
-
800 forma hediye
Toplam 1
Yorum
karakartal Joao Mario rafael zapata alınabilirse dört dörtlük transferler olur
-
Onyekuru transfer iddialarına yanıt verdi
Toplam 1
Yorum
LİSANSINI GS YA AL ONYEKURU GS DA KAL ONYEKURU. GS YIN LİSANSLI FUTBOLCUSU OL. SEN GS YA YAKIŞIYORSUN.
-
Onur Kıvrak: "Futbolu bıraktım"
Toplam 9
Yorum
GS YA GEL ONUR GS YA GEL ONUR KIVRAK. GEL MUSLERA NIN ALTARNATİFİ OL. KİM İYİ İSE ÇIKAR OYNAR
Bayern Munich sign French defender Ben Pavard haberine yapılan yorumlar ( yorum)
ÖNEMLİ NOT: Bu sayfalarda yayınlanan okur yorumları okuyucuların kendilerine ait görüşlerdir. Yazılan yorumlardan FOTOMAÇ veya fotomac.com.tr hiçbir şekilde sorumlu tutulamaz.