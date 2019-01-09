Bayern Munich sign French defender Ben Pavard

Bayern Munich have announced the signing of French international defender Benjamin Pavard on Wednesday.

The German club said on its official website that Pavard will join the club at the end of season.

"We've signed Benjamin Pavard for 1 July 2019. He's put pen to paper on a five-year contract. He's a young player and a world champion. We're very glad and proud to have gained such a player for FC Bayern," said the club's sporting director Hasan Salihamidzic, as quoted on the website.

The 22-year-old defender can play in the center of defense and at the right-back. He is well-known for his performance during France's title run in Russia at 2018 FIFA World Cup.

Pavard's stunning strike made French fans jubilant in the 4-3 win over Argentina -- his goal being named the Goal of the Tournament.