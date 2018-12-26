VAR denies 24 goals in Turkish football league 1st half

The Video Assistant Referee (VAR) system changed 98 decisions taken in the first half of the 2018-2019 season in Turkish football league.

In Turkey's Spor Toto Super Lig, 24 goals were denied and 16 direct red cards were given using the VAR system in the first 17 weeks of the season.

The VAR system was active in correcting 7 decisions of goal denials. Also, 7 penalty decisions were revoked and 20 penalties were given with the help of VAR.

After a series of unexpected results dismantle Galatasaray, Besiktas and Fenerbahce in the first half of the Turkish Spor Toto Super Lig's 2018/2019 season, it was Medipol Basaksehir who came on top with 35 points.

The leader Basaksehir were followed by Trabzonspor, Evkur Yeni Malatyaspor, Kasimpasa and Galatasaray with 29 points each. Antalyaspor is at sixth place with 27 points while Besiktas is at seventh place with 26 points.

Fenerbahce, "the Yellow Canaries" remained in the relegation zone after the season's first half ended on Monday.

Living the worst league performance in their history, Fenerbahce's bad streak continued on Monday with a 1-1 draw with Antalyaspor.

Currently, Fenerbahce with 16 points are at 17th place in the league -- 19 points away from top of the league.