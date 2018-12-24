Results of top 5 European leagues

Liverpool in Premier League, Barcelona in La Liga, Juventus in Serie A, Borussia Dortmund in Bundesliga and Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) in Ligue 1 continue to rule their leagues in Europe.

In the Premier League, Liverpool won their seventh match in a row, beating Wolverhampton Wanderers 2-0 to reach 48 points, followed by Manchester City with 44 points.

The reigning champion Manchester City was defeated by Crystal Palace 3-2 while Tottenham defeated Everton 6-2, Manchester United beat Cardiff City 5-1 and Leicester City won against Chelsea 1-0.

In Spanish La Liga, Barcelona defeated Celta Vigo 2-0 and remained at the top position of the league with 37 points.

Sevilla drew with Leganes 1-1 while Atletico Madrid defeated Espanyol 1-0.

Barcelona were followed by Atletico Madrid with 34 points and Sevilla with 32 points. Real Madrid, who won the Club World Championship on Saturday, will play against Villareal on January 3.

In Italy's Serie A, Juventus beat Roma 1-0 and stayed on the top of the league with 16 wins in 17 matches.

In Germany's Bundesliga, the leader Borussia Dortmund beat Borussia Monchengladbach to reach 42 points while reigning champion Bayern Munich defeated Eintracht Frankfurt 3-0 and remained 6 points away from top of the league.

In France's Ligue 1, the leader PSG beat Nantes 1-0 to remain at the top of the league with 47 points with 15 wins in 17 matches.