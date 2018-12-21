UEFA names top young players of 2018 Champions League
UEFA names top young players of 2018 Champions League

21-year-old Turkish footballer Cengiz Under, playing for Italy's Roma, is also among best young players of year

The on Friday picked out a team of young football players of the UEFA this calendar year.

A 21-year-old Turkish footballer Cengiz Under, who plays for Italy's Roma, was also in the 2018 Breakthrough Team of UEFA.

He "helped Roma to last season's semis and has kicked on this term thanks to his pace, creativity and lethal left foot. Scored three group goals," UEFA said on its website.

The players were selected by the criteria of aged 24 or under and UEFA Champions League debut in 2018 or only limited prior experience and made a major leap this year.

The young players of the team are as follows:

Goalkeeper: Odisseas Vlachodimos, 24 (Benfica)

Defender: Milan Skriniar, 23 (Inter Milan)

Defender: Matthijs de Ligt, 19 (Ajax)

Defender: Andy Robertson, 24 (Liverpool)

Midfielder: Frenkie de Jong, 21 (Ajax)

Midfielder: Houssem Aouar, 20 (Lyon)

Midfielder: Arthur, 22 (Barcelona)

Midfielder: Nikola Vlasic, 21 (CSKA)

Forward: Cengiz Under, 21 (Roma)

Forward: Hirving Lozano, 23 (PSV)

Forward: Jadon Sancho, 18 (Dortmund)

