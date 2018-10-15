Reports in Turkey say the two were involved in a fight after Arda made a passing comment of admiration in direction of the singer's wife.

Berkay is then said to have told his wife to go home so the two men could 'sort out' their differences, which ended with the singer sustaining a broken nose and going to hospital.

Arda, a 31-year-old midfielder who previously played for Atletico Madrid, reportedly then took a gun to hospital and told Berkay he was unaware the woman was his wife, and asked the singer to kill him.

"I would like to make a statement about the news in the papers," Arda said on his Instagram story, in quotes translated by Goal.com.

"There was an argument on my day off at the place that I went with my friends, but the reason is not about honour and purity as reported. It is not possible to be that way."

Arda was banned for 16 matches back in May after punching a linesman.