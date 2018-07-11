Juventus sign Cristiano Ronaldo

Italian football heavyweights Juventus transferred Real Madrid's Portuguese star Cristiano Ronaldo on Tuesday evening.

Juventus said on its website that the 33-year-old forward inked a four-year contract with Juventus set to run through 2022.

"He's called Cristiano Ronaldo and he's now officially a Bianconero!" the club said, as Ronaldo officially became a Juventus player after signing the contract.

Juventus also said in a press release that the €100 million ($117.4 million) transfer fee can be paid in two fiscal years.

Under the agreement between the clubs, an additional €12 million ($14 million) fee will reportedly be paid as well.

Spanish giants Real Madrid announced earlier Monday that the club has agreed to sell Cristiano Ronaldo to Juventus.

"Today Real Madrid wants to express its gratitude to a player who has proved to be the best in the world and who has marked one of the most brilliant times in the history of our club and world football," the club said in a statement on Tuesday evening.

"Beyond the conquered titles, the trophies achieved and the triumphs achieved in the playing fields during these 9 years, Cristiano Ronaldo has been an example of dedication, work, responsibility, talent and improvement," it said.

Ronaldo is the top scorer in the history of Real Madrid, with 451 goals in 438 games. In his 16 titles with the club, Ronaldo managed to win four Champions League titles and four Ballon d'Or awards.

"Real Madrid will always be your home," the statement said.

The club also shared Ronaldo's message to the fans, saying: "The time has come to open a new stage in my life and that is why I have asked the club to accept transferring me."

"I feel that way and I ask everyone, and especially our followers, to please understand me," Ronaldo said.

"Thanks to all and, of course, as I said that first time in our stadium 9 years ago: Hala Madrid!"