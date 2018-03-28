Turkey and Montenegro drew 2-2 on Tuesday evening in an international friendly at Podgorica City Stadium in Montenegro.

Turkey's goals came inside the first 23 minutes. A volley by young Cengiz Under of Italy's Roma gave Turkey a 1-0 lead in the 11th minute.

Just 11 minutes later, a header by Trabzonspor's 24-year-old midfielder Okay Yokuslu increased the lead to 2-0.

Montenegro cut the lead to 2-1 just before the first half ended. Mirko Ivanic's header defeated goalkeeper Volkan Babacan.

The equalizing goal came in the 87th minute for Montenegro when Stefan Mugosa beat Mehmet Topal and placed the ball to the right of the goalkeeper, into the back of the net.

Montenegro's President Filip Vujanovic was among spectators at the match, along with Dejan Savicevic, head of the Montenegro Football Federation.