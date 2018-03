Fenerbahce, Galatasaray goalless in Istanbul derby

The game pitting Fenerbahce against Galatasaray ended in a goalless draw at Sukru Saracoglu Stadium Saturday evening in week 26 of the Turkish Super Lig.

Both Istanbul teams wasted opportunities and had to settle with the same result as in their encounter in the first half of the season.

Galatasaray increased their point total to 54 and are guaranteed to top the league, regardless of the result of the Besiktas - Basaksehir match to be played on Sunday.

Fenerbahce's inability to win at home leaves them still six points behind Galatasaray.