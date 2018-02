UEFA Europa League Round of 16 draw held

The last 16 teams were paired in UEFA Europa League on Friday afternoon in the Swiss city of Nyon.

The highlight of the draw was the Arsenal-Milan matchup, which will see two powerhouse clubs take on each other in Round of 16 of the tournament.

Italian club Lazio was paired with Ukraine's Dynamo Kiev while CSKA Moscow will take on France's Olympique Lyon.

Another French club, Marseille, was paired with Spain's Athletic Bilbao.

The other Spanish club in the tournament, Atletico Madrid, was paired with Russia's Lokomotiv Moscow.

Germany's Borussia Dortmund will take on Austria's Salzburg. German club RB Leipzig was paired with Russia's Zenit.

Here are the full draw results:

Lazio (ITA) v Dynamo Kiev (UKR)

RB Leipzig (GER) v Zenit (RUS)

Atletico Madrid (ESP) v Lokomotiv Moscow (RUS)

CSKA Moscow (RUS) v Lyon (FRA)

Marseille (FRA) v Athletic Bilbao (ESP)

Sporting CP (POR) v Plzen (CZE)

Dortmund (GER) v Salzburg (AUT)

Milan (ITA) v Arsenal (ENG)