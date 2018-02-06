Top 4 teams winless in Turkey's Super Lig

The top four teams in Turkey's Super Lig were unable to bag a win in the domestic league's 20th match week that comes to an end on Monday.

Weekend matches started on Friday, which saw fourth place Besiktas take on Bursaspor in an away match. Despite going down 2-1 after the first half with an own goal by Spanish striker Alvaro Negredo, Besiktas found the silver lining in the last minute to earn a 2-2 draw.

Negredo scored his team's draw-earning goal to make up his own mistake in the first half.

On Saturday, Fenerbahce took on Ankara team Genclerbirligi at home, but could not capitalize on playing in front of their fans.

The final score of 2-2 meant back-to-back draws for Fenerbahce; the team is currently at the third spot with 38 points.

Leaders Medipol Basaksehir on Sunday afternoon managed to escape with a 1-1 draw against Atiker Konyaspor despite leading the match since the 35th minute till the 91st minute.

Emmanuel Adebayor scored for Basaksehir, but Nejc Skubic equalized the match in the 92nd minute. Konyaspor also missed a free-kick chance, when Orkan Cinar's shot came back from the crossbar in the final seconds.

Basaksehir continues to lead the league with 43 points.

On Sunday evening, Galatasaray clashed with Sivasspor for the leader's spot, but came back empty handed when the home team handed the Lions a 2-1 loss in Sivas Yeni 4 Eylul Stadium.

Galatasaray is currently at the second-spot with 41 points.

The league's 20th match week will end Monday evening, with Trabzonspor taking on Goztepe at home.