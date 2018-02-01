Antalyaspor stars Nasri, Eto'o leave club

Turkish Super Lig club Antalyaspor stars, Samir Nasri and Samuel Eto'o, will not play anymore for the Mediterranean side, it was revealed on Wednesday.

Antalyaspor press officer Cumhur Arici told Anadolu Agency on Wednesday the club had terminated Nasri's contract.

Arici added the club wished him success in his future.

This season Nasri scored two goals and one assist for Antalyaspor in eight Super Lig appearances.

Nasri, 30, previously played for French club Olympique Marseille, English football giants Arsenal and Manchester City, and Spain's Sevilla.

Meanwhile, the other star of the team, Samuel Eto'o joined Atiker Konyaspor on Wednesday as his new club confirmed the player's move on Twitter by putting a video on the social media site.

Arici said that they tried to persuade Eto'o to stay at Antalyaspor late Tuesday; however, he made his choice.

"We tried so hard to persuade Eto'o. However he told us that he had promised Konyaspor," Arici said.

"So we parted ways with Eto'o, who had major contributions to our club."

Besiktas welcome Larin, Love

Besiktas forwards -- Vagner Love and Cyle Larin -- each inked deals during a ceremony held at the Istanbul giants' home Vodafone Park on Wednesday.

Besiktas strengthened their offense with 22-year-old forward Larin and 33-year-old Love after their Turkish striker Cenk Tosun's exit. Tosun moved to English Premier League club Everton early January.







Brazilian striker Vagner Love

Besiktas' Canadian striker Larin was playing for Major League Soccer (MLS) team Orlando City.

The Istanbul club said the clubs agreed about Larin's transfer and Besiktas agreed on terms with Larin until the end of 2021-2022 football season.

Canadian international scored 43 goals in 87 league appearances for Orlando City.

Meanwhile, the team's Brazilian striker, Vagner Love, said during the ceremony that he was happy to be transferred to Besiktas and thanked Istanbul club's chair Fikret Orman.

"My duty is to do my best on the pitch. I am sure that I will be playing for the team in upcoming matches. I am always in best form, physically. I am aware of the club and fans' high expectations. I am ready to give my best. I want to score goals," Love said.

Former Brazilian international Vagner Silva De Souza, widely known as Vagner Love, 33, scored 10 goals in 14 Super Lig appearances for Aytemiz Alanyaspor.

Galatasaray to sign Inter defender

Super Lig title contenders Galatasaray are set to transfer Inter left back Yuto Nagatomo.

Japanese player of Italian club Inter Milan, Nagatomo, underwent medical checks in Istanbul on Wednesday, the Lions said on their official website.







Japanese player Nagatomo

"Our club and Milan have begun official meetings on the temporary transfer of professional footballer Yugo Nagatomo," the club said.

Galatasaray are expected to loan Nagatomo by the end of the 2017/2018 season, with the option to buy the player.

The 31-year-old full back shared a post on Twitter in which he thanked his former club Inter for seven years.

"Today, I begin a new adventure: I wanted to thank and greet everyone. I am proud to have worn this shirt for 7 years, full of emotions. Good luck to the coach and my companions for the qualification in the Champions League. I love you so much," Nagatomo wrote in Italian.

Nagatomo will be the second Japanese football player of Galatasaray after Junichi Inamoto if he is officially signed by the Istanbul side.

Nagatomo, 31, joined Inter Milan in 2011. This season he played 11 Italian Serie A matches at Inter.

Florentin Pogba joins Genclerbirligi

The other Super Lig club, Genclerbirligi, signed Florentin Pogba on Wednesday.

Manchester United's French star Paul Pogba's brother, Florentin Pogba, 27, has been transferred from French club Saint-Etienne and Genclerbirligi agreed with him for one-and-a-half years.

Guinean central defender Pogba played for five Ligue 1 appearances this season because of his injury.

He was capped for 20 matches for his country Guinea.

Konyaspor gets Jahovic

On Tuesday, Atiker Konyaspor also signed another striker to their roster, with the addition of Adis Jahovic for three-and-a-half years.

The 30-year-old striker has scored 14 goals so far this season in the league for Goztepe and currently ranks third in league's most scoring players.

Playing for Goztepe since 2016/2017 season, Jahovic managed to find the back of the net 35 times for Goztepe in 53 appearances.