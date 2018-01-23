Van Persie returns to Feyenoord
34-year-old forward inks 18-month deal with Dutch club
Dutch football veteran Robin van Persie completed his move to Dutch club Feyenoord on Monday, signing an 18-month deal.
The Rotterdam-based club said in a written statement on its website that the 34-year-old had formalized his return to Feyenoord.
Van Persie joined his new club on a free transfer from Turkish Super Lig's Fenerbahce, said the statement.
Having come up through the Feyenoord youth academy, van Persie played for the Dutch side from 2001 to 2004.
In addition to Feyenoord and Fenerbahce, van Persie previously played for English Premier League heavyweights Arsenal and Manchester United.
He scored 40 goals in 91 appearances for Fenerbahce since 2015.
- 23 January 2018, Tuesday
- Modified: 09:20
-
