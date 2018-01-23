CANLI SKOR
    23 Ocak 2018, Salı
    OYUN ENGLISH

    returns to Feyenoord

    34-year-old forward inks 18-month deal with Dutch club

    Dutch football veteran Robin completed his move to Dutch club Feyenoord on Monday, signing an 18-month deal.

    The Rotterdam-based club said in a written statement on its website that the 34-year-old had formalized his return to Feyenoord.

    joined his new club on a free transfer from Turkish Super Lig's Fenerbahce, said the statement.

    Having come up through the Feyenoord youth academy, played for the Dutch side from 2001 to 2004.

    In addition to Feyenoord and Fenerbahce, van Persie previously played for English Premier League heavyweights Arsenal and Manchester United.

    He scored 40 goals in 91 appearances for Fenerbahce since 2015.

    1. 23 January 2018, Tuesday
    2. Modified: 09:20
    Tags:
