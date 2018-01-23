Manchester United sign Alexis Sanchez

Manchester United announced the signing of Chilean forward Alexis Sanchez on Monday evening.

Announcing the transfer on its official website, the English giants transferred Sanchez from Arsenal and sent Armenian midfielder Henrikh Mkhitaryan to the English club as part of the deal.

"I am thrilled to be joining the biggest club in the world. I have spent three-and-a-half wonderful years at Arsenal and I bring with me very positive memories of that great club and its fans," Sanchez said.

"The chance to play in this historic stadium and to work with Jose Mourinho was something I could not turn down. I am very proud to be the first Chilean player ever to play for United's first team and I hope I can show our fans all around the world why the club wanted to bring me here," he was quoted by the club as saying.

The transfer details were not disclosed, but local press in England claimed ManU will pay Arsenal £20 million ($27.8M) for the 29-year-old Sanchez.

The website also quoted Manchester manager Jose Mourinho saying: "Alexis is one of the best-attacking players in the world and he will complete our very young and talented group of attacking players."

"He will bring his ambition, drive, and personality, qualities that make a Manchester United player and a player that makes the team stronger and the supporters proud of their club dimension and prestige," he added.

Premier League side Arsenal also announced the signing of Mkhitaryan on their official website.

"I'm very happy that we could finish this deal and I'm very happy to be here. It's a dream come true because I've always dreamed of playing for Arsenal. Now that I'm here, I'll do my best for this club to create history," said Mkhitaryan, 29.

Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger was also quoted as saying: "Henrikh is a very complete player. He creates chances, he defends well, he can absorb distances and he's very committed as well. I must say he's a player who has all the attributes."