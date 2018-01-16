Arda Turan signs with Medipol Basaksehir

Turkish midfielder Arda Turan has signed with Super Lig club Medipol Basaksehir for a two-and-a-half-year-deal loan deal.

A signing ceremony plus press conference was held in Istanbul on Monday to announce the 30-year-old player's addition to the current Turkish league leaders.

Giving details about the deal, Basaksehir Chairman Goksel Gumusdag said Turan joined the club for €2 million plus bonuses for the remainder of the 2017-2018 season.

"For next season, we will pay another €4 million to the player, plus bonuses," Gumusdag said.

Gumusdag also stressed that Basaksehir paid no transfer fee to Barcelona to make the transfer happen, but did become a paying partner in Arda Turan's fee.

"If Turan is sold by Barcelona next year, they will pay 20 percent of the transfer fee to Basaksehir," Gumusdag said. "If Arda is sold the following year, then they will pay us 25 percent."

Ex-Barcelona and Atletico Madrid player Turan also expressed pleasure at joining the club.

"I'm feeling the exact same excitement when I signed for Atletico Madrid," Turan said.

Turan played a total of 55 matches with Barcelona and scored 15 goals in the two-and-a-half seasons he has been at the club.

Turan was also part of the team in the six titles the club has claimed: One League, two Copas del Rey, one Spanish Super Cup, one Club World Cup, and one European Super Cup.

Turan was first transferred to Atletico Madrid by Galatasaray in 2011. He was transferred to Barcelona in 2015 for a transfer fee of €34 million.