Basaksehir confirm signing of Arda Turan
Basaksehir announce Turan will play for Istanbul club
Medipol Basaksehir confirmed on Saturday the signing of Turkish midfielder Arda Turan in a tweet from their official account.
The Istanbul football club quoted chairman Goksel Gumusdag as saying: "Today, Arda Turan is coming back to his country with an orange kit [of Basaksehir] on him. This is not just a transfer for Basaksehir, but for all of Turkey."
Barcelona, on their official website, announced that Turan will be joining Basaksehir on a two-and-a-half-year loan deal.
"During this period FC Barcelona maintains the possibility of transferring the player within UEFA transfer window limitations. Istanbul Basaksehir reserves the option of buying the player from FC Barcelona," the Spanish club said.
Turan played a total of 55 matches with Barcelona and scored 15 goals in the two-and-a-half seasons he has been at the club.
Turan was also part of the team in the six titles the club managed to claim: One League, two Copas del Rey, one Spanish Super Cup, one Club World Cup and one European Super Cup.
- 14 January 2018, Sunday
- Modified: 10:33
-
Sonuna kadar savaşacağız
Toplam 1
Yorum
yavuz kusura bakmada aykut kocaman sen fenere hoca olaman başkanla birlikde defolun gidin senden şampiyon olamaz
-
RvP'nin maliyeti: 20 Milyon 330 bin euro
Toplam 1
Yorum
yavuz aziz beyin azizligi koskoca feneri rezil ettin hala bu takımın başkanı olarak duruyon yazıklar olsun senin gibi başkana rezil ettin takımı
-
Kapımız sana sonuna kadar açık
Toplam 3
Yorum
Gökhan Fenerbahçe'nin disiplinsiz tavırları yüzünden gönderdiği, düzensiz form tutan bir futbolcuyu kendi takımımda görmek istemem.
Basaksehir confirm signing of Arda Turan haberine yapılan yorumlar ( yorum)
ÖNEMLİ NOT: Bu sayfalarda yayınlanan okur yorumları okuyucuların kendilerine ait görüşlerdir. Yazılan yorumlardan FOTOMAÇ veya fotomac.com.tr hiçbir şekilde sorumlu tutulamaz.