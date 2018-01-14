Medipol Basaksehir confirmed on Saturday the signing of Turkish midfielder Arda Turan in a tweet from their official account.

The Istanbul football club quoted chairman Goksel Gumusdag as saying: "Today, Arda Turan is coming back to his country with an orange kit [of Basaksehir] on him. This is not just a transfer for Basaksehir, but for all of Turkey."

Barcelona, on their official website, announced that Turan will be joining Basaksehir on a two-and-a-half-year loan deal.

"During this period FC Barcelona maintains the possibility of transferring the player within UEFA transfer window limitations. Istanbul Basaksehir reserves the option of buying the player from FC Barcelona," the Spanish club said.

Turan played a total of 55 matches with Barcelona and scored 15 goals in the two-and-a-half seasons he has been at the club.

Turan was also part of the team in the six titles the club managed to claim: One League, two Copas del Rey, one Spanish Super Cup, one Club World Cup and one European Super Cup.