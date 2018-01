Iraq's legendary footballer Ali Kadhim dies at 69

Legendary Iraqi footballer Ali Kadhim died Tuesday at the age of 69 after a long battle with cancer.

Kadhim passed away at a hospital in Baghdad where he was being treated, according to Iraqi state television.

A legendary striker in the 1970s and 80s, he ranked fourth among the Iraqi national team's top scorers with 35 goals.

Kadhim was also on the Iraqi national team, which reached the quarterfinals in the 1980 Moscow Olympic Games.