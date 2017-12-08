Konyaspor eliminated from Europa League

Turkey's Atiker Konyaspor was eliminated from the UEFA Europa League on Thursday evening following a 1-1 draw with Vitoria Guimaraes in Portugal on Thursday.

In its last match of the Group I, the green-whites made the draw with its own goal and bid farewell to the tournament after placing third in the group.

Konyaspor's French midfielder Mehdi Bourabia scored the goal for his team sending the ball into the opposition net at the 15th minute.

But, in the second half of the match, Konyaspor defenseman Ali Turan hit the ball into his own net while trying to clear it of the match.

