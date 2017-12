Basaksehir bids farewell to Europa League

Turkey's Medipol Basaksehir were eliminated from the UEFA Europa League on Thursday evening despite a 2-1 win against Braga at Istanbul's Fatih Terim Stadium.

In order to advance, Basaksehir also needed that Ludogorets lose out against Hoffenheim in Germany.

The Ludogorets-Hoffenheim match however ended in a 1-1 draw.

Here are the standings in Group C after the sixth and final matches: