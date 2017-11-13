Croatia, Switzerland latest to reach FIFA World Cup

Croatia and Switzerland have become the latest nations to reach FIFA World Cup 2018 Russia after eliminating their opponents on Sunday evening.

Croatia managed to draw with Greece 0-0 in Piraeus in the second leg match to secure their way into the World Cup, their emphatic first leg victory in Zagreb last Thursday with 4-1 score proved to be more than enough for the Balkan nation.

In Basel, Switzerland hung on to their 1-0 first leg advantage with a goalless 0-0 result in the second leg match and punched their ticket for a fourth consecutive World Cup appearance.

Belgium, England, France, Germany, Iceland, Poland, Portugal, hosts Russia, Serbia and Spain have already been qualified.

Italy and Sweden will clash on Monday for a ticket; the last European nation to join the qualifiers will be decided on Tuesday, when Ireland and Denmark go head-to-head.

Europe's preliminary competition offers the highest number of berths at the 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia with 14 in total.