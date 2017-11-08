Mesut Ozil makes Jack Wilshere demand

Ozil is out of contract at the end of the season and he is stalling over signing a new deal.

Manchester United are monitoring his situation with a view to a potential move.

Recent reports have suggested Ozil's camp are confident a transfer to Old Trafford will take place.

United supposedly believe his advisers would want a £10million signing-on fee in order for him to make the switch.

The German midfield schemer currently takes home £150,000 a week and he is angling for a huge pay rise.

And according to British media, Ozil wants to be awarded with the No.10 shirt as part of the new contract too.

Ozil is the Gunners' No.11, but getting the No.10 jersey, the report adds, would be a big boost for his money-making brand.

Wilshere was handed the No.10 jersey after it was retired by Lukas Podolski.

Previously, Ozil was awarded the No.23 shirt at his old club Real Madrid before he got his preferred 10.

Arsenal have two weeks off before they resume Premier League duties at home to Tottenham on Saturday 18 November.