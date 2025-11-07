CANLI SKOR ANA SAYFA
Ziraat Türkiye Kupası
Fenerbahce held to goalless draw against Viktoria Plzen in the Europa League!

Fenerbahce held to goalless draw against Viktoria Plzen in the Europa League!

Fenerbahce failed to break the deadlock in a tense UEFA Europa League Matchday 4 fixture against Viktoria Plzen, ending the night with a 0-0 draw in the Czech Republic. The result leaves the Turkish side with valuable but limited momentum ahead of their next clash with Ferencváros.

Fenerbahce held to goalless draw against Viktoria Plzen in the Europa League!

Fenerbahce were held to a 0-0 draw by Viktoria Plzen in the UEFA Europa League's fourth matchweek. The Turkish side, managed by Domenico Tedesco, created several scoring chances but could not find the back of the net in Plzen.

FIRST HALF

The match began at a high tempo. In the 6th minute, Plzen's Adu found Ladra just outside the box, but goalkeeper Ederson denied the Czech side an early goal.

In the 20th minute, Fenerbahçe launched a swift counterattack: Szymanski's pass found Talisca, who fed Semedo on the right flank, but the winger's shot went wide.

Plzen continued to press from set-pieces; in the 27th minute, Paluska's header from Ladra's corner narrowly missed the target.

At the 30th minute mark, a mistake by İsmail Yüksek led to a dangerous Plzen opportunity, but Adu's close-range effort was once again stopped by Ederson.

Fenerbahçe came close in the 40th minute when En-Nesyri broke through on goal after a Talisca pass, but Jedlicka made a fine save.

Before the break, Ederson once again kept Fenerbahçe in the game by saving two consecutive attempts from Adu and Dweh.

The first half ended goalless, 0-0.

SECOND HALF

In the 61st minute, Jhon Duran's powerful shot from the edge of the box was blocked by Jedlicka in two attempts. Plzen's biggest chance came in the 78th minute when Adu's strike hit the post, leaving the hosts inches away from the lead.

In stoppage time, Duran was pulled down inside the box in the 90+5th minute, leading to strong penalty appeals from Fenerbahçe. However, after a VAR review, the referee ruled no penalty in the 90+7th minute.

The game finished 0-0, with both sides sharing the points.

SUSPENSIONS

Two Fenerbahçe players will miss the next Europa League match. İsmail Yüksek, booked in the 43rd minute, and Jayden Oosterwolde, cautioned in the 48th, will be suspended for the upcoming clash against Ferencváros on Matchday 5.

