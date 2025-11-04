Bad news for Fenerbahçe from Endrick! He is close to an agreement with that club

Important developments are unfolding regarding Endrick, who has only featured in 1 match for Real Madrid this season and amid claims that he could leave the Spanish club on loan in the winter transfer.It had been discussed that the Brazilian footballer wants to join a team where he can get playing time, and his name had been associated with Fenerbahçe during this process. The latest news for the yellow-navy club regarding Endrick is negative.

ENDRICK VERY CLOSE TO LYON

It was stated that a loan with a purchase option for Endrick in January was never possible, and the only possibility is a straight loan deal, as the player himself wants.In his report, Fabrizio Romano wrote that the only club in advanced talks with the 19-year-old footballer is Olympique Lyon.The Italian journalist emphasized at the end of his report that Endrick also wants to go to Lyon and that the agreement is in the advanced stages.