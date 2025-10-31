CANLI SKOR ANA SAYFA
Sevilla eyes Marco Asensio! Surprise transfer move for Fenerbahce star

As the January transfer window approaches, Fenerbahce’s Spanish star Marco Asensio has attracted serious interest from Spain. Sevilla are reportedly preparing to make a move for the winger this winter.

Fenerbahce, currently sitting third in the Süper Lig with 22 points, continues its preparations ahead of the January transfer window. While the club is looking to strengthen its squad with new signings, several of its current stars are also drawing attention from abroad.

One of the players attracting interest is Marco Asensio, who joined the Istanbul giants at the start of the season. According to a report from Spanish outlet Fichajes, Sevilla are keen to sign the Spanish winger during the upcoming transfer window. The report claims that Sevilla's head coach Matías Almeyda is dissatisfied with the performances of veteran forward Alexis Sánchez and has urged the club's management to bring in Asensio as his replacement.

Asensio was signed from Paris Saint-Germain last summer for a transfer fee of €7.5 million. Since joining Fenerbahçe, the 29-year-old has made nine official appearances, contributing two goals and one assist.

