Fenerbahce faces stiff competition in the Alexander Sorloth transfer!

Alexander Sorloth was on Fenerbahce's agenda, with the club prioritising the forward line during the mid-season transfer window.The Spanish press broke the news of the Norwegian striker's transfer.It was learned that Newcastle United was also in the running for Alexander Sorloth, whom Fenerbahce was pursuing. According to MARCA, Newcastle sent scouts to the derby to watch Alexander Sorloth, who was on their radar during last summer's transfer window.The Norwegian striker's performance until January will determine his future at Atlético Madrid.