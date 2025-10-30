CANLI SKOR ANA SAYFA
  1. FOTOMAÇ TV
    1. Beşiktaş
    2. Fenerbahçe
    3. Galatasaray
    4. Trabzonspor
    5. Futbol
    6. Basketbol
    7. Ziraat Türkiye Kupası
    8. DİZİ
    9. Diğer Sporlar
  2. TV YAYINLARI
    1. A Haber
    2. A Spor
    3. A News
    4. ATV
    5. A2TV
    6. Apara
  3. RADYO YAYINLARI
    1. A Haber Radyo
    2. A Spor Radyo
    3. A News Radio
    4. Radyo Turkuvaz
    5. Turkuvaz Romantik
    6. Turkuvaz Efsane
    7. Vav Radyo
    8. Radyo Soft
    9. Radyo Energy
    10. Turkuvaz Anadolu
  1. GALERİ
  2. Son Eklenenler
  3. Beşiktaş
  4. Fenerbahçe
  5. Galatasaray
  6. Trabzonspor
  7. Futbol
  8. Basketbol
  9. Genel
Ziraat Türkiye Kupası
Haberler Fenerbahçe Fenerbahce faces stiff competition in the Alexander Sorloth transfer!

Fenerbahce faces stiff competition in the Alexander Sorloth transfer!

Newcastle United sent an observer to the derby to watch Alexander Sorloth, who is on Fenerbahce's transfer agenda.

Fenerbahçe Haberleri Giriş Tarihi: 30 Ekim 2025 Perşembe 16:52
Son dakika spor haberlerinden haberdar olmak için
Google News fotomac.com.tr'ye abone olun.
Abone Ol
Fenerbahce faces stiff competition in the Alexander Sorloth transfer!

Alexander Sorloth was on Fenerbahce's agenda, with the club prioritising the forward line during the mid-season transfer window.The Spanish press broke the news of the Norwegian striker's transfer.It was learned that Newcastle United was also in the running for Alexander Sorloth, whom Fenerbahce was pursuing. According to MARCA, Newcastle sent scouts to the derby to watch Alexander Sorloth, who was on their radar during last summer's transfer window.The Norwegian striker's performance until January will determine his future at Atlético Madrid.

Türk Telekom-REKLAM
Sörloth transferinde F.Bahçe'ye rakip çıktı!
DİĞER
Kerem Kupacı'dan Hayat Bilgisi ve sektör itirafları: Oyunculuk sanatının gerilediğini düşünüyorum!
Başkan Erdoğan'dan Friedrich Merz'in yanında "Gazze" mesajı: Almanya olarak soykırımı görmüyor musunuz? | "Türkiye'yi AB'de görmek istiyoruz"
Derbileri yönetecek hakemler açıklandı!
En-Nesyri Süper Lig'in zirvesinde!
SON DAKİKA
Anasayfa Anasayfa Beşiktaş Beşiktaş Fenerbahçe Fenerbahçe Galatasaray Galatasaray Trabzonspor Trabzonspor
1
Fotomaç Keşfet
Son Dakika
Şampiyonlar Ligi hesabından Kenan Yıldız paylaşımı Şampiyonlar Ligi hesabından Kenan Yıldız paylaşımı 16:00
Dursun Özbek: G.Saray böyle bir şeyi kabul edemez Dursun Özbek: G.Saray böyle bir şeyi kabul edemez 15:29
Beşiktaş’a derbi öncesi müjde! Beşiktaş’a derbi öncesi müjde! 15:19
F.Bahçe'de Beşiktaş mesaisi başladı F.Bahçe'de Beşiktaş mesaisi başladı 15:06
Cagliari-Sassuolo maçı ne zaman? Cagliari-Sassuolo maçı ne zaman? 12:41
Bouchouari: Maçtan önce Kur'an dinliyorum Bouchouari: Maçtan önce Kur'an dinliyorum 12:52
Daha Eski
Pisa-Lazio maçı detayları! Pisa-Lazio maçı detayları! 13:19
Merve Kavurat dünya şampiyonu! Merve Kavurat dünya şampiyonu! 13:49
G.Saray'ın Trabzonspor mesaisi sürüyor! G.Saray'ın Trabzonspor mesaisi sürüyor! 13:58
Derbileri yönetecek hakemler açıklandı! Derbileri yönetecek hakemler açıklandı! 14:18
Hacıosmanoğlu'ndan sert açıklama: Türk futbolunda bir daha... Hacıosmanoğlu'ndan sert açıklama: Türk futbolunda bir daha... 14:34
Ç. Rizespor deplasmanda üst tura yükseldi! Ç. Rizespor deplasmanda üst tura yükseldi! 14:49