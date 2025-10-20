CANLI SKOR ANA SAYFA
Fenerbahce's statement on Jhon Duran

Fenerbahce's statement on Jhon Duran

Fenerbahce announced that Jhon Duran will begin training with his team.

Fenerbahçe Haberleri Giriş Tarihi: 20 Ekim 2025 Pazartesi 16:40
Fenerbahce's statement on Jhon Duran

Fenerbahce announced that Jhon Duran, whose recovery is ongoing and fans are eagerly awaiting his return to the field, will begin training with his team. The yellow-navy club released a statement: "In today's training session, our player Jhon Duran completed some of his individual training and began working with the team. Duran participated in the initial stages of the training session and in passing performances. They then implemented their individual training programs. We expect physical activity to resume at the desired rate daily and team unity to be maintained throughout the training session as soon as possible."

F.Bahçe'den Jhon Duran açıklaması!
