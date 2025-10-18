CANLI SKOR ANA SAYFA
Gessime Yassine rejected Fenerbahce!

Gessime Yassine rejected Fenerbahce!

Gessime Yassine, one of Fenerbahce's mid-season transfer targets and playing for Dunkerque in the French Ligue 2, rejected the official offer from the Istanbul team.

Giriş Tarihi: 18 Ekim 2025 Cumartesi 14:56
Gessime Yassine rejected Fenerbahce!

Having dropped points due to issues, particularly in their attacking lineup, and falling six points behind arch-rival Galatasaray, Fenerbahce has focused on mid-season transfer window efforts to bolster its squad. The Istanbul giant are reportedly in contact with players on their shortlist and a 19-year-old player has drawn attention.

Various sources had claimed that the Kadıkoy team had made a formal offer for Gessime Yassine. According to Africa Foot, the player, who plays for French Ligue 2 side Dunkerque, rejected Fenerbahce's offer.

The talented player, who played for Morocco in the FIFA U-20 World Cup held in Chile, entered the radar of European clubs with his performance in the tournament.

According to the report, Olympique de Marseille, Club Bruges, Union Saint-Gilloise, and several Serie A clubs have decided to make a move for the young right-winger.

Yassine has doubled his market value from €2 million to €4 million in just a few weeks according to Transfermarkt.

