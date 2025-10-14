CANLI SKOR ANA SAYFA
  1. FOTOMAÇ TV
    1. Beşiktaş
    2. Fenerbahçe
    3. Galatasaray
    4. Trabzonspor
    5. Futbol
    6. Basketbol
    7. Ziraat Türkiye Kupası
    8. DİZİ
    9. Diğer Sporlar
  2. TV YAYINLARI
    1. A Haber
    2. A Spor
    3. A News
    4. ATV
    5. A2TV
    6. Apara
  3. RADYO YAYINLARI
    1. A Haber Radyo
    2. A Spor Radyo
    3. A News Radio
    4. Radyo Turkuvaz
    5. Turkuvaz Romantik
    6. Turkuvaz Efsane
    7. Vav Radyo
    8. Radyo Soft
    9. Radyo Energy
    10. Turkuvaz Anadolu
  1. GALERİ
  2. Son Eklenenler
  3. Beşiktaş
  4. Fenerbahçe
  5. Galatasaray
  6. Trabzonspor
  7. Futbol
  8. Basketbol
  9. Genel
Ziraat Türkiye Kupası
Haberler Fenerbahçe Serie A team is preparing to make a move for Milan Skriniar!

Serie A team is preparing to make a move for Milan Skriniar!

A surprising rumor has surfaced in the Italian press regarding Milan Skriniar. It's been reported that a club, which is vying for the Italian Serie A title, will make a move for the experienced defender.

Fenerbahçe Haberleri Giriş Tarihi: 14 Ekim 2025 Salı 10:20
Son dakika spor haberlerinden haberdar olmak için
Google News fotomac.com.tr'ye abone olun.
Abone Ol
Serie A team is preparing to make a move for Milan Skriniar!

There has been a breaking development regarding Milan Skriniar, whose transfer fee was acquired from PSG after the loan season at Fenerbahçe.

The 30-year-old football player, who gave confidence to the Istanbul team with his defensive performance, worried the fans that his name was mentioned with a surprise team.

According to Gazzetta, Juventus, who want to end their championship drought in Italy's Serie A this season, has put Milan Skriniar on their agenda to prevent a possible disruption in the defensive line after Gleison Bremer's injury.

It was reported that the Italian team had the Slovak defender on their agenda during the last summer transfer window, but Fenerbahçe was the side that got the happy ending as Jose Mourinho specifically wanted the player.

Juventus, who are expected to make a move to loan Skriniar in January, will also be involved in signing players who have not had the chance to play regularly in the big teams.

The report cited Fenerbahçe's former player Kim Min-jae, who now plays for Bayern Munich, as an example of these players.

REKLAM - Türk Telekom
F.Bahçe'de Skriniar'a sürpriz talip!
DİĞER
Berke Özer’e men cezası verilecek mi? TFF kararını verdi...
Başkan Erdoğan'dan "ikinci one minute" çıkışı! Havada rest çekti: "Netanyahu varsa biz yokuz"
Aslan'dan 10 numara bombası!
Araplar devreye girdi! Icardi ile yollar ayrılıyor mu?
SON DAKİKA
Anasayfa Anasayfa Beşiktaş Beşiktaş Fenerbahçe Fenerbahçe Galatasaray Galatasaray Trabzonspor Trabzonspor
1
Fotomaç Keşfet
Son Dakika
Tedesco 4 mevkiye takviye istedi! Tedesco 4 mevkiye takviye istedi! 09:42
Bugünkü maçlar 14 Ekim Salı 2025 Bugünkü maçlar 14 Ekim Salı 2025 09:00
Galler-Belçika maçında ilginç olay! Courtois'nın fare ile zor anları Galler-Belçika maçında ilginç olay! Courtois'nın fare ile zor anları 01:24
Galler-Belçika maçında ilginç olay! Courtois'nın fare ile zor anları Galler-Belçika maçında ilginç olay! Courtois'nın fare ile zor anları 01:24
F.Bahçe'de sular ısınıyor! F.Bahçe'de sular ısınıyor! 00:42
Hakan Çalhanoğlu için 100'üncü maç pastası Hakan Çalhanoğlu için 100'üncü maç pastası 00:06
Daha Eski
Araplar devreye girdi! Icardi ile yollar ayrılıyor mu? Araplar devreye girdi! Icardi ile yollar ayrılıyor mu? 00:05
Montella'dan flaş Berke Özer açıklaması! Montella'dan flaş Berke Özer açıklaması! 00:05
Türkiye-Gürcistan maçının gelirleri Gazze halkına bağışlanacak Türkiye-Gürcistan maçının gelirleri Gazze halkına bağışlanacak 00:05
Di Natale'den Zaniolo yorumu: Hayak kırıklığı yaratan... Di Natale'den Zaniolo yorumu: Hayak kırıklığı yaratan... 00:05
Fatih Terim, Bizim Çocuklar'a rakip olacak! Fatih Terim, Bizim Çocuklar'a rakip olacak! 00:05
Almanya'da fantastik amatör lig maçı! Almanya'da fantastik amatör lig maçı! 00:05