Serie A team is preparing to make a move for Milan Skriniar!

There has been a breaking development regarding Milan Skriniar, whose transfer fee was acquired from PSG after the loan season at Fenerbahçe.

The 30-year-old football player, who gave confidence to the Istanbul team with his defensive performance, worried the fans that his name was mentioned with a surprise team.

According to Gazzetta, Juventus, who want to end their championship drought in Italy's Serie A this season, has put Milan Skriniar on their agenda to prevent a possible disruption in the defensive line after Gleison Bremer's injury.

It was reported that the Italian team had the Slovak defender on their agenda during the last summer transfer window, but Fenerbahçe was the side that got the happy ending as Jose Mourinho specifically wanted the player.

Juventus, who are expected to make a move to loan Skriniar in January, will also be involved in signing players who have not had the chance to play regularly in the big teams.

The report cited Fenerbahçe's former player Kim Min-jae, who now plays for Bayern Munich, as an example of these players.