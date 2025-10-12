CANLI SKOR ANA SAYFA
Fenerbahce management makes a bonus move for three matches!

Fenerbahce management makes a bonus move for three matches!

Fenerbahce, which continued its work during the international break, set a bonus package for three matches.

Fenerbahce management makes a bonus move for three matches!

Fenerbahce, preparing to return stronger after the international break, will continue to receive increased support from the new management. The Sadettin Saran administration, which has set up camp in Samandıra, is providing tremendous support to help the team overcome this difficult period, never leaving them alone for a moment. The management attaches great importance to the three critical matches to be played before the derby against Besiktas at Dolmabahce. The yellow-and-blue management has set a special bonus package for the marathon period, which will begin in the Super League on 19 October against Karagumruk in Kadıkoy, followed by the Europa League match against German side Stuttgart on 23 October, also in Kadıkoy, and ending with the league match against Gaziantep FK on 27 October. The management's goal is to take to the field at the Dolmabahce stadium for the big derby against Besiktas on 2 November with a morale-boosting 3 out of 3.

