When will Fenerbahce goalkeeper Ederson return to the pitch?

It has been confirmed when Fenerbahce goalkeeper Ederson, who was injured before the Samsunspor match, will return to the pitch.

Fenerbahçe Haberleri Giriş Tarihi: 11 Ekim 2025 Cumartesi 12:01
It was announced that goalkeeper Ederson, who was injured before the Samsunspor match and underwent an MRI scan, would be sidelined for two weeks. It has been learned that the Brazilian keeper will not return for the Fatih Karagumruk match after the international break, but will be back in action for the Stuttgart match on 23 October. The Brazilian is expected to be fully fit for the European match. In the meantime, Egribayat, who has recovered from his injury, will take Ederson's place.

