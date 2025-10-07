Worst in the last 6 seasons

Fenerbahçe visited Samsunspor on Sunday evening in Week 8 of the Süper Lig and walked away with a 0-0 draw, taking a major blow in the title race. This setback before the international break has dampened morale, and with this draw, the Yellow Canaries increased their points tally to 16. Domenico Tedesco's side has thus recorded its worst start in the first 8 weeks of the last 6 seasons. Fenerbahçe's best start came in the 2023–24 season, when they collected 24 points.