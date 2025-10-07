CANLI SKOR ANA SAYFA
Haberler Fenerbahçe Worst in the last 6 seasons

An interesting statistic emerged at Fenerbahçe, who missed the chance to reduce the points gap with Galatasaray after a goalless draw away against Samsunspor in the 8th week of the Trendyol Süper Lig.

Fenerbahçe Haberleri Giriş Tarihi: 07 Ekim 2025 Salı 10:30 Güncelleme Tarihi: 07 Ekim 2025 Salı 12:19
Fenerbahçe visited Samsunspor on Sunday evening in Week 8 of the Süper Lig and walked away with a 0-0 draw, taking a major blow in the title race. This setback before the international break has dampened morale, and with this draw, the Yellow Canaries increased their points tally to 16. Domenico Tedesco's side has thus recorded its worst start in the first 8 weeks of the last 6 seasons. Fenerbahçe's best start came in the 2023–24 season, when they collected 24 points.

